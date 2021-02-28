SNL pokes fun of true crime obsessives with 'Murder Show' music video

The glossy parody also features Nick Jonas dressed as NXIVM leader Keith Raniere, complete with volleyball attire.

Women all over the U.S. can't wait for their partners to leave the house so they can indulge in true crime content, according to Saturday Night Live.

The music video parody "Murder Show," which aired on Saturday, pokes fun at those who "unwind" with "self-care" that includes watching hours of grisly documentaries.

"I'm gonna watch a murder show, murder show. I'm gonna watch a murder show," Chloe Fineman, Kate McKinnon, Ego Nwodim, and Melissa Villaseñor sing, mocking the multitasking habits of those carrying out minimal household chores while taking in the details of brutal slayings.

"Severed limbs found on a beach in Chula Vista but I just kind of stare, while I eat a piece of pizza," croons Villaseñor.

McKinnon interjects, "A bodybuilder chopped up an old lady. I watch it while I text my sister about her baby."

The glossy tune concludes with Nick Jonas giving a nod to "a type of show that's even better than murder shows" before he launches into a verse about the wonders of "cult shows," à la The Vow, Heaven's Gate, Wild Wild Country, The Family, and Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult. The footage then cuts to shots of the singer dressed as NXIVM leader Keith Raniere, complete with his now-infamous volleyball attire.

