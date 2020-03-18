Watch real-life murder scenes get a makeover in Quibi's Murder House Flip trailer

If you've ever thought that HGTV could use a little more murder, then boy, does Quibi have the show for you.

The forthcoming streaming service has unveiled the trailer for Murder House Flip, a series best described as CSI meets Extreme Makeover: Home Edition — or, perhaps, simply by its title, which encapsulates the premise very neatly. In each episode, hosts and renovation experts Mikel Welch and Joelle Uzyel remodel a house where a grisly murder took place ("To afford to live by the beach, we had to buy a house where a guy chopped his wife up," one homeowner deadpans in the trailer), taking it "from morbid to marvelous."

"This isn't just about design. We need to give the space new life and energy," Welch explains. It won't be an easy task — the trailer teases houses where seven bodies were buried; where a murder weapon may still be hidden; and where, as Uzyel points out, the owners use the same shower where someone was dismembered. Now that's extreme.

Murder House Flip will be available on Quibi when the mobile-based streaming platform launches on April 6, along with a murderer's row (sorry) of other series, all with episodes running 10 minutes or less. You can check out the full trailer above.

