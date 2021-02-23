Mysterious 1985 Utah bombings take center stage in Murder Among the Mormons trailer

It's murder, mystery, mayhem, and Mormons in the first trailer for a new Netflix true crime docuseries.

As evidenced by the trailer below, Murder Among the Mormons aims to be the first comprehensive look at one of the most shocking crimes to have ever taken place among the Mormon community and the criminal mastermind behind it all.

Specifically, the three-part docuseries takes a look at what happened in Salt Lake City in 1985, when a series of pipe bombs killed two people and severely injured another, jolting the epicenter of the LDS Church. The murders sent further shockwaves through the community when a trove of early Mormon letters and diaries were found destroyed in the vehicle of the third victim, Mark Hofmann, a renowned collector of rare documents, including the infamous White Salamander Letter — an artifact whose contents threatened to shake the very foundations of Mormonism. As Hofmann fought for his life, investigators raced to uncover the truth.

Murder Among the Mormons is a BBC Studios Production directed by Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite) and Tyler Measom (An Honest Liar). Joe Berlinger, Ryan O'Dowd, Hess and Measom served as executive producers, and Jannat Gargi produced the series.

The full series hits Netflix on March 3.