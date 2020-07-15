Even the Muppets are having Zoom meetings in new trailer for Disney+ show

It's time to play the music, it's time to light the lights, it's time to meet the Muppets — over Zoom, of course.

A new preview of the Muppets' upcoming Disney+ show Muppets Now dropped Wednesday, with Kermit and the gang meeting virtually to discuss the new series with professional buzzkill Joe from Legal. Key takeaways from the presentation: installments of the show will be referred to as "Muppisodes" ("to enhance the IP," as Joe explains), no guest stars will be rotating in clotted cream despite Gonzo's best efforts, and the Muppets' group video calls are just as chaotic as everyone else's (as one might expect).

Muppets Now, the first original Muppets Studio series for Disney+, will be an unscripted show following Scooter as he rushes to assemble the gang and upload their first streaming show for the masses. Guest stars teased in a previous trailer include RuPaul, Aubrey Plaza, Seth Rogen, and more, and the show will arrive on Disney+ July 31. In the meantime, it seems Joe has also taken over the Muppets' official Twitter account to ensure compliance with the studio's legal strictures.

