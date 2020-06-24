RuPaul dishes with Miss Piggy in trailer for Muppets Now Disney+ show

Seth Rogen, Linda Cardellini, Aubrey Plaza, and Taye Diggs will also appear in the unscripted series.

Kermit the Frog and his fellow Muppets have a new show coming to Disney+, and they're packing the star power.

In the brand-new Muppets Now trailer, Miss Piggy serves some 'tude with Drag Race star RuPaul and Parks and Recreation's Aubrey Plaza, Fozzie Bear gets to chat with Seth Rogen, Kermit video chats with Dead to Me's Linda Cardellini, and the rest of the Muppets are caught by the Disney non-disclosure agreements to not reveal too much about the show. Joe the otter, from the legal department, is present to enforce those.

Muppets Now is the first unscripted series to come out of the Muppets Studio and the first original Muppets Studio series for Disney+. The six episodes, premiering July 31, will track Scooter as he rushes to assemble the gang and upload their first streaming show for the masses. Also spotted among the roster of celebrity guests is actor Taye Diggs.

Watch the trailer above.