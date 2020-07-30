Muppets Now: Miss Piggy reveals Lin-Manuel Miranda's link to new Disney+ series

International superstar/glamorous porcine diva Miss Piggy and the entire Muppets gang return to television Friday with Muppets Now, a delightful new series on Disney+. During EW's exclusive video roundtable with the cast, Piggy revealed that the reason she took her talents to Disney+ — as opposed to the countless other streamers and networks that were no-doubt dying to work with her — involved none other than Hamilton impresario Lin-Manuel Miranda.

"I'm very good friends with Lin-Manuel," she explained. "And he was saying to me, 'You really need to get on Disney+, okay? That's what I'm doing with Hamilton; you should do it too, okay?'" She went on to claim that Miranda asked her to join Disney+ because it would help lure more eyeballs to the Hamilton movie — a statement Gonzo can be heard describing as "totally delusional." (Miranda's rep has not responded to EW's request for comment.)

In other Muppets Now news, Kermit the Frog previewed what fans can expect from the show — including weekly segments like Lifesty(le) with Miss Piggy and the “Økėÿ Døkęÿ Køøkïñ Challenge” with the Swedish Chef — and what we won't be seeing: "Animal, he wanted to do [a segment called] Animal, Vegetable, or Mineral, where Animal eats vegetables and rocks, and we said no."

For more with the Muppets Now gang — including how they feel about Scooter's "Pigs In Space" spec script — check out the video above.

Muppets Now premieres July 31 on Disney+