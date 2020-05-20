Disney+ will get Muppetational with new Muppets Now series in July

The streaming service announced Wednesday that everyone's favorite felt frog, wisecracking bear, and karate-chopping pig are getting their own limited streaming series Muppets Now, launching July 31. Disney first teased the show last year during its D23 Expo, but now we have a few more details about what the series will actually look like: six unscripted episodes, following Scooter as he rushes to round up the Muppets and ready them to upload their first streaming show. As is the Muppet way, there will be plenty of celebrity guest stars, as well as many obstacles and distractions standing in their way (presumably including explosions, wayward chickens, and boomerang fish).