See how Muppets Haunted Mansion recreates the world-famous Stretching Room

Visitors to Disney's Haunted Mansion — which made its debut at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., way back in 1969 — know that getting through the door is a bit of a stretch. In order to get inside the mansion, one must first step foot in a small octagonal chamber lined with innocent-looking portraits... which slooooowly stretch to reveal that the aristocrats they picture are actually in mortal peril.

The world-famous Stretching Room gets a Muppetational makeover in the upcoming Halloween special Muppets Haunted Mansion, premiering Oct. 8 on Disney+. In the exclusive clip below, Pepe the King Prawn and Gonzo the Great — who have dared to spend the night in the notorious Mansion — are greeted by the ominous Ghost Host (Will Arnett).

"Is this haunted room actually stretching," the Ghost Host asks, "or is it just your imagination?" Though the setting is definitely spooky, Pepe is only focused on one thing: Finding the Mansion's "famous people's room" so he and Gonzo can mingle with their fellow celebrities. If such a room exists, it will be crowded; the list of Muppets Haunted Mansion guest stars includes Yvette-Nicole Brown, Taraji P. Henson, Darren Criss, John Stamos, and of course, Miss Piggy.

