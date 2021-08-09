EW has the exclusive first look at Muppets Haunted Mansion, an all-new Halloween special coming to Disney+ this fall.

Muppets Haunted Mansion first look: See Kermit in drag as Miss Piggy

One of the all-time best Disney attractions, The Haunted Mansion, premiered 52 years ago today at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. To celebrate, EW has exclusive first look photos at the upcoming Muppets Haunted Mansion special, coming this fall to Disney+.

Muppets Haunted Mansion Gonzo and Pepe looking snazzy on 'Muppets Haunted Mansion' | Credit: Mitch Haaseth/Disney

First announced in May, Muppets Haunted Mansion stars Gonzo the Great, Pepe the King Prawn, and all of your favorite Muppet personalities. The special takes place on Halloween, "when Gonzo is challenged to spend one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth …The Haunted Mansion." Will he waltz with ghosts? Ride a Doom Buggy? Encounter the eerie Ghost Host? All will be revealed this fall.

Expect new music, celebrity cameos, family-friendly scares... and Kermit the Frog in drag. Something tells us Miss Piggy was the driving force behind this couples' costume idea. To be fair, Piggy looks lovely in green — and Kermit makes for a beautiful pig.

Muppets Haunted Mansion Kermit and Piggy dress as each other on 'Muppets Haunted Mansion' | Credit: Mitch Haaseth/Disney

Disney+ has yet to release an official premiere date for Muppets Haunted Mansion, but subscribers jonesing for a Muppets fix now should check out EW's handy guide to building the perfect episode of The Muppet Show.

