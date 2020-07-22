MTV launching quarantine-themed True Life series with The Challenge, Are You the One? alums

MTV is reviving the iconic True Life franchise with a new quarantine-themed season, and fans of The Challenge, Are You the One?, and Ex on the Beach might spot some familiar faces in the series trailer.

EW has your exclusive first look at the four-part, self-documented True Life Presents: Quarantine Stories, which gives a raw and unfiltered look at relationships as young partners work to adapt to the new normal of life during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each of the four episodes, based on the long-running MTV docuseries that debuted back in 1998, will explore how the stress of everyday life is heightened while dealing with the emotional impact of being stuck in quarantine, from struggling with social separation to coping with love and loss while making major life decisions.

While Quarantine Stories will introduce viewers to some new faces in the first, second, and fourth episodes, the third episode features fan-favorite MTV alums like The Challenge's Nicole Zanatta, her girlfriend Ashley Ceasar (Real World: Ex-Plosion and Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love), and Are You the One?'s Kai Wes in a special relationship-focused installment.

Check out the exclusive trailer below:

And here are the full descriptions for all four episodes:

"Stuck in a Crowded House" – airs Aug. 5

The pandemic has forced both senior NCAA basketball player Jamiere and expecting couple Chris and Ameide to move back in with their families. With major life moments like graduation and having a child, the pressure is only increased when living in a crowded house with your family.

"Love in the Time of Corona" – airs Aug. 12

In times of crisis, some relationships like Haylie’s are put to the test, while others like Samantha and Micah’s begin to blossom. Quarantine has caused these couples to confront their true feelings for one another.

"Love Under Lockdown" – airs Aug. 19

Whether you’re in a new relationship like Kai and B or a longer-term relationship like Nicole and Ashley, the pandemic has put an immense amount of pressure on couples. It is not easy making major life decisions, but being trapped in quarantine makes it a lot more difficult.

"Back at Home with My Parents During COVID" – airs Aug. 26

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, soon to be parents Keyrra and Mikhail and college student Lexi find themselves facing life-altering decisions, all of which are amplified by having to move back home with their families.

True Life Presents: Quarantine Stories premieres Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.