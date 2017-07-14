MTV's The Challenge: Ranking the 40 best players ever

Leroy still hasn’t secured his first win, but that’s not for lack of trying. In his most recent seasons, he’s shown growth by taking up a leadership role with his alliances rather than sitting back and acting as the sidekick to his longtime friend and ally Johnny “Bananas.” His most recent season, War of the Worlds 2, was his best showing yet, but he was just barely inched out of completing the final with Team U.S. due to a puzzle purge. His best may be yet to come.

No. of Seasons: 11

Seasons Won: 0

Trips to the Final: 4

Elimination Wins: 8 of 13

Total Winnings: $36,500