MTV renews The Challenge for season 36

On Thursday, the network announced that the long-running reality competition series will return for another installment after season 35's Total Madness earned the highest rated season premiere in 14 years and is on track to be the highest rated season in the last eight years, with total viewers up 10 percent. The theme, structure, and cast list has not yet been revealed for season 36.

This season on The Challenge: Total Madness, the game was shaken up with a new red skull twist, forcing competitors into elimination in order to qualify for the final. But it also faced controversy, as MTV cut ties with competitor and one-time winner Dee Nguyen after her racially insensitive tweets when the season was only halfway through airing. The network promised to air the season out of respect for the other competitors, but chose to edit Nguyen completely out of scenes, even when she was a major part of the storyline. She was finally eliminated in Wednesday's episode during the last elimination challenge, and the remaining nine competitors are now ready to take what host TJ Lavin calls the most brutal final the franchise has ever seen. "Stamina will be tested in freezing cold temperatures and massive mountains as Challengers fight for the championship title" and their share of the $1 million prize.