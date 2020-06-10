MTV fires Teen Mom OG star Taylor Selfridge over past racist tweets

Teen Mom type TV Show

MTV has fired another reality star due to racially insensitive tweets. Just one day after the network cut ties with The Challenge's Dee Nguyen due to her controversial comments about Black Lives Matter, Teen Mom OG's Taylor Selfridge has been ousted due to her past racist tweets resurfacing.

"MTV pulled Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special from its Tuesday schedule and is ending our relationship with Taylor Selfridge in light of her past racist statements on social media," an MTV spokesperson told EW. "MTV strongly condemns systemic racism and stands with those raising their voices against injustice."

Selfridge got her start on Are You the One before appearing on Ex on the Beach where she met The Challenge's Cory Wharton, who is currently competing on season 35's The Challenge: Total Madness. The couple then joined Teen Mom OG season 8 with Wharton's ex Cheyenne Floyd and Wharton and Floyd's 3-year-old daughter Ryder. Selfridge and Wharton welcomed their first child together, daughter Mila Mae, on April 22. The Teen Mom OG At Home self-recorded special was set to take fans inside the final weeks of Selfridge's pregnancy amid the global coronavirus pandemic but was pulled from the schedule last minute on Tuesday after Selfridge's 2012 tweets resurfaced. According to The Blast, Selfridge’s old tweets said, "We have to greet everyone at work but sometimes I won’t greet the Black people because they scare me," and "My uncle is dating an Asian. Aunt Ping please make me sushi."

In a private Instagram story on Tuesday, Selfridge addressed the tweets and claimed that she "made the decision last week to not film the next season of Teen Mom OG with Cory for the benefit of myself and my daughter."

"I don’t believe the reality TV lifestyle benefits me any further at this point in my life," Selfridge said. "With current events being what they are and reality TV being selective in who they apply rules to or what is considered acceptable behavior, I do not have any further respect. Once again, I apologize for anyone I have hurt or offended in the past. I have addressed my mistakes many times on the network and I would like to move on and continue to be the best version of myself. My past does not define who I am today and I hope you guys can see the change. Please respect my decision to provide a normal, healthy life for my family."

Selfridge previously apologized for her tweets during a conversation with Wharton's ex Floyd in a Teen Mom season 8 episode. "At the time, because I was younger, I wasn't thinking it was anything negative," Selfridge said in the episode. "I thought, 'Oh, this is funny,' or something like that, but it's not. This happened a long time ago. That's my biggest mistake. I just had to grow up, honestly. I had to experience other places."

Selfridge also had a previous altercation with another one of Wharton's exes, Alicia Wright, on Ex on the Beach where she spat on her from the second floor balcony.

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

Campaign Zero ( joincampaignzero.org ) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

ColorofChange.org works to make government more responsive to racial disparities.

National Cares Mentoring Movement (caresmentoring.org) provides social and academic support to help black youth succeed in college and beyond.

