Siesta Key star Alex Kompothecras has been fired from the show for allegedly making racist comments and sharing white supremacist images on social media.

MTV announced the decision to remove Kompothecras on Tuesday, the same day the reality series returned for its third season, saying in a statement, "We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence. He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key."

Racist comments and white supremacist posts allegedly created by Kompothecras recently resurfaced and have been shared online.

Both Kompothecras and his girlfriend Alyssa Salerno have been featured on Siesta Key, and People reported that Salerno will still appear on the series. The couple welcomed a daughter together just last week.

Kompothecras has appeared on Siesta Key from the beginning; the show was actually created by his father to center around the now 25-year-old. Gary Kompothecras said he thought his son and his friends had "a hell of a lifestyle" living and partying on Siesta Key, an affluent neighborhood in Sarasota, Fla., and hired a producer to make the idea a reality.

MTV recently cut ties with two other reality stars over problematic social media posts. The network fired Teen Mom OG's Taylor Selfridge last week citing racially insensitive tweets and axed The Challenge's Dee Nguyen over her comments about Black Lives Matter.