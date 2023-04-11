The spirit of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is strong with this group.

Love is a messy business sometimes. And reality TV only makes it better. Well, for the viewers anyway. Maybe not so much for the couples involved.

MTV has picked up sister network VH1's ex Couples Retreat for a new season featuring six celebrity couples working out their issues in elaborate fashion.

Hosts AJ Johnson and Tony Gaskins are on hand to guide the couples as they zipline through the Vegas Strip, survive wilderness training with a ninja, learn to trapeze with former Cirque du Soleil performers, and herd cattle and untamed bulls.

What does all this have to do with building a solid romantic foundation? It's called trust, folks. These and other activities will test these celeb couples in new and unexpected ways.

So without further ado, let's meet the couples who'll be retreating this season, starting May 2 on MTV at 9pm ET.

Apollo Nida and Sherien Almufti

Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta may already recognize Apollo Nida (and a few other Couples Retreat cast members), who was married to noted Southern belle cum mortician Phaedra Parks. But Nida recently married his longtime fiancée Sherien Almufti, a successful realtor and real estate investor, before the Couples Retreat cameras started filming. Can the couple that invests in real estate together stay together?

Falynn and Jaylan Pina

Speaking of RHOA, Falynn Pina was a "friend of" on the show until her then-husband, Simon Guobadia, left her for HPIC, Head Peach in Charge, Porsha Williams. Now, re-entering the reality television world ('cuz why not?), Pina is engaged to Jaylan Pina, a successful club promoter who used to be her assistant. After celebrating their one year engagement anniversary, and almost a year since they had their baby, the two are coming to the retreat to work on their premarital issues before ever thinking of walking down that aisle.

Ronnie and Shamari DeVoe

Unlike Falynn, Shamari was a full-time Housewife on Atlanta, though only for one season, where she made quite the impact on the ladies. Formerly of the R&B girl group Blaque (and, lest we forget, a Clover in Bring It On), Shamari has been married to R&B royalty in Ronnie DeVoe, of New Edition and Bel Biv DeVoe fame, for 16 years. This is the second season of Couples Retreat for the DeVoes, who are dealing with Ronnie's hectic touring schedule this time around.

Bre-Z and Chris Amore

The first LGBTQ couple on Couples Retreat, Bre-Z is a rapper and actress best known for her roles on Empire and All-American and Chris Amore is a celebrity makeup artist. Bre-Z wants to spend this much-needed professional hiatus getting to enjoy and go deeper into her relationship with her fiancée.

Fatboy SSE and Tiana Kimbrough

Fatboy SSE is an entertainer, actor, entrepreneur, and Instagram star, with millions of social media followers. He married his brand ambassador/ entrepreneur wife Tiana Kimbrough four years ago, and together have three kids. However, their collective infidelity issues, and Fatboy's very public gambling addiction will be put out on the Blackjack tables this season, as they work on their trust and communication skills.

Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson

Yung Joc is a multi-platinum hip-hop artist, radio DJ, and entrepreneur, alongside his successful criminal law attorney and real estate broker wife, Kendra Robinson. The couple's first year of marriage was rocked by rumors of infidelity and the revelation of a secret baby with another woman! Kendra is unsure if she can ever trust her husband again, but they both hope that having a relationship coach and other couples holding them accountable will bring them back together.

MTV Couples Retreat premieres May 2 on MTV at 9pm ET/PT. Watch an exclusive preview below.

