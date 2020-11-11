MSNBC's Steve Kornacki answers the internet's burning questions, reacts to thirsty tweets

"Korsnacki." "Map Daddy." "Chart-throb." As it's wont to do, the internet went a little wild last week for MSNBC anchor Steve Kornacki, whose tireless statistical analysis throughout Election Day and its aftermath landed him in the hearts of cable news junkies everywhere. #KornackiThirst became a bona fide phenomenon online, with even such celebrities as Chrissy Teigen and Leslie Jones getting in on the action — but don't worry, it hasn't gone to Kornacki's head.

A new clip from NBC News Now, NBC's streaming news channel, features anchor Savannah Sellers walking Kornacki through his new viral fame, to which he reacts with apparent abashment. Upon being informed that he's been designated "Twitter's boyfriend," Kornacki replies with a laugh, "I'm not even sure what that means, but okay." (He's not sure what "Kornacki the snacki" means, either.) He also reacts to Teigen's new phone background featuring a collage of his face: "I don't like that picture." Never change, Steve.

Kornacki also answers some of the internet's most persistent questions: Did he sleep at all during the week? "Just at my desk, I'd kind of close my eyes." How did he keep going for so long? Diet Coke (and the occasional Diet Pepsi) and momentum. "When you're in the middle of it, it's just kind of adrenaline," he says. Did he sleep when Joe Biden was finally declared the winner? "I got home on Saturday, and I slept for 15 and a half hours."

Also, as many have deduced, Kornacki's khakis (that's a fashion line just waiting to happen) are indeed from the Gap, and though he's "got a bunch of them," he apparently didn't change them during the week: "I just kept the clothes on, 'cause I stayed on the air," he explains.

So there you have it. With runoff elections for Georgia's two Senate seats coming in January, Kornacki will soon be back at his trusty map, but in the meantime, let's give this man his well-deserved rest.