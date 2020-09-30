Newcomer Iman Vellani cast as Ms. Marvel for Disney+

Ms. Marvel type Book

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has found its Kamala Khan.

Marvel has tapped newcomer Iman Vellani to play the teenage superhero for its upcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, EW has learned.

In the comics, Kamala is a Muslim-American, crime-fighting high schooler living in Jersey City, with the ability to shrink or "embiggen" parts of her body. She made her comics debut in 2013, created by writer G. Willow Wilson, artist Adrian Alphona, and editors Stephen Wacker and Sana Amanat, and ever since, she's become a fan favorite, balancing typical teenage troubles with the pressures of saving the world. (She also appeared in this year's Marvel's Avengers video game.)

Fans and celebrities alike (including Riz Ahmed and Mindy Kaling) have long lobbied for Kamala to get her own film or TV adaptation, and last summer, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige first announced the Ms. Marvel series at D23 Expo. "You will meet her in her Disney+ series and then you will see her in our films," he told the audience at the time. "It is incredibly exciting for us."

Bisha K. Ali is writing the Ms. Marvel series. Deadline first reported the casting news.

