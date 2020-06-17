As host of Syfy Wire's The Great Debate, a new late-night TV series on the way, host Baron Vaughn (Grace and Frankie) took a vow to tackle the biggest, most complex genre debates. For the premiere episode, arriving Thursday, the first conundrum pits Mr. Miyagi from The Karate Kid against Yoda from Star Wars.

Who would make the better sensei? Debating this topic in EW's exclusive clip are American Gods actor Orlando Jones and Mystery Science Theater's Jonah Ray.

While Jones doesn't think it wise of a sensei like Yoda to send their apprentice into the fight of their lives without mentioning a certain member of the Sith is a certain someone's father, Ray sided with Yoda on this one. Apparently, it has something to do with the bubbles in the water on Dagobah. "The bubbles are the energy that gives Yoda his powers... of teaching," Ray argues. "See, it's this energy and the environment that makes him a better sensei."

Other figures set to appear on The Great Debate in coming episodes include Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik, Ridiculousness' Steelo Brim, Superstore's Colton Dunn, Girls on the Bus writer Dani Fernandez, and Inside Amy Schumer writer Mike Lawrence. Other debates include "Who’d be a worse boss, Darth Vader or the Joker?" "What is the best movie snack?" and "What would a therapy session with Super Mario look like?"

The Great Debate debuts Thursday, June 18 at 11 p.m. ET on SYFY.