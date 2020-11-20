See first photos of Ted Danson and Holly Hunter in NBC comedy Mr. Mayor

Mr. Mayor — that highly anticipated comedy from 30 Rock overlords Tina Fey and Robert Carlock — features Danson as a wealthy retired businessman named Neil who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for less-than-noble reasons. After Neil wins the election, he must determine “what he stands for.” (We here at EW are single-issue voters: We support anyone who keeps Ted Danson on our TV.)

He'll also be busy trying to win over his No. 1 critic, who happens to be passionate no-nonsense Deputy Mayor Arpi, played by Holly Hunter, and attempting to bond with his highly capable teenage daughter, Orly (Kyla Kenedy). Also matching wits with Neil are ambitious Chief of Staff Mikaela (Vella Lovell), underestimated interim Director of Communications Jayden (Bobby Moynihan), confident chief strategist Tommy (Mike Cabellon) as this crew tries to "get anything right for America's second weirdest city." Season 1 includes 13 episodes, as well as talk of coyotes and avocados. Check out these first photos from the series above and below.