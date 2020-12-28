NBC is putting Ted Danson in charge of an entire city. Seek appropriate shelter.

The Good Place alum returns to the Peacock to star in Mr. Mayor, a new workplace comedy from 30 Rock creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. Danson plays a super-rich retired businessman named Neil Bremer who decides to impress his teenage daughter, Orly (Kyla Kenedy), and run for mayor of Los Angeles on a lark — and winds up winning. Now Bremer must figure out how to keep America's second-largest city running smoothly while he manages a partnership (truce?) with his No. 1 critic and new deputy mayor, Arpi (Holly Hunter).

Below is a sneak peek at the extended trailer, which features Neil stumbling his way through his new duties and finding ways to gaffe at every opportunity, whether it be eating pizza in a very odd fashion, mangling Spanish, or declaring that Angelenos should "go by drugs now" at the ribbon-cutting of the city's 10,000th legal marijuana dispensary. His speeches also seem to be a little redundant, as you will hear.

Mr. Mayor also stars Vella Lovell as chief of staff Mikaela, Bobby Moynihan as interim director of communications Jayden, and Mike Cabellon as chief strategist Tommy. Season 1 kicks off with back-to-back episodes on Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.