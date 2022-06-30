It's been more than 20 years since Mr. Feeny doled out his last bit of guidance on Boy Meets World, but the man who played the beloved educator never stopped teaching.

"He's still giving [advice]," Friedle said of Daniels, who had a prolific film and Broadway career before endearing himself to new generations on Boy Meets World. "Ninety-five years old and he still shoots out the pearls of wisdom. His wife, Bonnie, as well. Talking to them is still magical."

Daniels and his wife are set to appear on the podcast, and Fishel said she specifically asked them for advice on "how to make a marriage last that long."

The cast of 'Boy Meets World' The cast of 'Boy Meets World' | Credit: ABC Photo Archives/Getty

"His advice was actually just really great for all relationships," she added. "He said open communication and honesty and respect. I was like, yeah. I think that's exactly why the three of us have remained this close over the course of 30 years. So if you're willing to listen, Bill is dropping gems left and right."

Pod Meets World will feature Strong, Fishel, and Friedle — who played Shawn Hunter, Topanga Lawrence, and Eric Matthews — rewatching all seven seasons of Boy Meets World. Along the way they'll share memories and behind-the-scenes stories of working on the show, which aired from 1993 to 2000.

Those memories will no doubt include their time working with Daniels as young actors. Both Friedle and Strong agreed that he "was just a model of professionalism on the set" of the hit series. As a result, the adolescent stars were able to learn from his example.

"When we were kids, goofing off and having a good time, he was very much a Feeny-like presence, even when the cameras weren't there, in terms of knowing his lines, being a complete professional, being on time," Strong said. "Those were things that we needed to see, and had to learn to emulate in order to be professionals in the industry."

"That's basically what I got from him too," Friedle said. "He really taught me how to be a professional actor, and that matters."

Fishel said she initially thought Daniels' restrained approach with them was born of disdain for their youth, but she's since realized otherwise. "He mentioned how much he really was hands-off with us, as far as him not giving us a lot of direction or advice," she said. "He really treated us as his equals, as far as being an actor. And now I recognize that it was actually a huge form of respect. That he knew we were professionals, we were going to get it done, we had a different process than he did because we were 12 and 16, or 12, 13, 16, but he was going to let us come to it honestly."

Fishel added, "That's something that I really learned from him now in my relationships with young actors. I direct for children's TV almost exclusively now, and I treat them as if they were any other peer or equal of mine. I think I really learned that from Bill."

