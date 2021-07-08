Joseph Gordon-Levitt faces expectations vs. reality in Mr. Corman trailer

It may still be summer, but school is already back in session for Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

The actor stars as a fifth-grade teacher struggling with self-loathing, family drama, and other troubles in his new Apple TV+ series Mr. Corman (which he also created), his first major TV role since 3rd Rock From the Sun ended in 2001. The trailer for the dramedy series teases the various struggles Josh (Gordon-Levitt) faces over the 10-episode season, which also include anxiety, the aftermath of his breakup with his fiancée Megan (Juno Temple), and frustration over a potential music career that didn't pan out.

"Nothing is perfect," Josh's mom (Debra Winger) tells him in the trailer. "I don't know why that's so hard for you to see."

As Gordon-Levitt previously told EW, Mr. Corman represents his most personal project to date. (In addition to creating and starring, he also directed the majority of the first season.) "Mr. Corman is probably the most distilled expression of myself that I've ever managed to achieve," the Inception star said. "My favorite shows on TV, that I really gravitate to, are ones that really come from the heart. Mr. Corman is my go at that, and sometimes it's funny and sometimes it's sad and sometimes it's weird and sometimes it's beautiful, but it's always really heartfelt."

Mr. Corman also stars Arturo Castro, Jamie Chung, Logic, and Shannon Woodward, and premieres on Apple TV+ Aug. 6. You can watch the full trailer above.