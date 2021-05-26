Mr. Big is back! Chris Noth officially joins cast of Sex and the City revival

And Just Like That... (TV Show) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Noth will reprise the role of John James "Mr. Big" Preston alongside series stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon. Mr. Big married series protagonist Carrie Bradshaw (Parker) in the first Sex and the City movie released in 2008.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Chris again on And Just Like That," said series executive producer Michael Patrick King in a statement released on Wednesday. "How could we ever do a new chapter of the Sex and the City story without our Mr. Big?"

The casting note did not reveal how many episodes Noth would appear in of the 10 confirmed for the show's first season.

SEX AND THE CITY Christ Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker on HBO's "Sex and the City." | Credit: Everett Collection

And Just Like That will follow Carrie and her best friends Miranda (Nixon) and Charlotte (Davis) as they navigate the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. Kim Cattrall, who portrayed Samantha Jones on the series and both big-screen adaptations, opted not to return for the revival.

Series costume designer Patricia Field announced on Tuesday she won't be back on set either due to her commitments on Netlfix's second season of Emily in Paris. Molly Rogers, who worked alongside Field "from start to finish," will take over the job on And Just Like That.

There have been conflicting media reports about the return of John Corbett, who played fan-favorite Aidan Shaw (Carrie's former fiancé), and David Eigenberg, who starred as Steve Brady, Aidan's best buddy and Miranda's husband. HBO Max has neither confirmed nor denied their participation.

Sara Ramírez is the only confirmed new series regular to be announced thus far. The Grey's Anatomy alum will portray the franchise's first nonbinary character, a hilarious podcaster with a big heart named Che Diaz.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: