And Just Like That's Big is alive and well in a new Peloton ad

It's been a rough ride for Peloton these last few days since the premiere of And Just Like That. Why is that, you ask? Well, safe to say we're a bit past the spoiler phase — but if you have yet to watch, cover your eyes, spoilers ahead!

At the end of And Just Like That's premiere episode, Mr. Big (Chris Noth) dies after partaking in a vigorous workout with his Peloton — leaving Carrie Bradshaw-Preston a widow.

Fans were shocked — but no one was caught more unawares than Peloton. Facing falling stock and negative word-of-mouth, the company went into Olivia Pope mode.

The company provided a statement to EW from Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a preventative cardiologist and member of Peloton's Health & Wellness Advisory Council.

"I'm sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack," the statement said. "Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in season 6. These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event."

But one Big shocker deserves another.

Peloton just dropped an ad featuring Noth, along with Peloton instructor Jess King, a.k.a. Allegra, the last face Big sees before his heart attack. The two are cozied up in front of a fire when Noth suggests they take another ride, gesturing to their Peloton bikes.

"And just like that," says Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, "the world is reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs, and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases. Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, resting pulse and reduces blood-fat levels."

"He's alive," Reynolds adds wryly.

Whew! Carrie must be so happy ... except for the whole cozying up next to a fire with a fitness instructor part. She would have some thoughts about that.

