Plus, check out the first look at some of the new supes in The Boys spin-off Gen V.

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine kick off an explosive marriage in first look at Mr. and Mrs. Smith

A sneak peek at Atlanta creator/star Donald Glover and Pen15 co-creator/star Maya Erskine as the titular married assassins was included in the streamer's Prime Day 2023 sizzle reel released Thursday.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith Donald Glover, Maya Erskine | Credit: Prime Video

The footage begins around 1:10 in the video below, first showing Glover and Erskine's killer couple looking more like normal civilians in a packed elevator, before Glover asks Erskine with a smirk, "You ever kill anyone?" She slyly responds, "Do I look like I have?" There are also a few shots of Erskine walking away from an explosion, the two of them running for their lives in the street, and Erskine loading a very large gun. The last shot is of the couple sharing a quiet moment on a park bench, snacking on a soft pretzel and cold drink as Glover sarcastically says, "This marriage is starting off on a great foot."

Glover is a co-creator, executive producer, and star on the Amazon Studios series, which is based on the 2005 film of the same name that starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as assassins hired to kill each other after they discover they're spies for rival agencies. Glover co-created the series with Atlanta writer Francesca Sloane, who will also serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside Glover, Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, and Jenny Robins.

Last year, Erskine took over her role from Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was originally cast to play the female lead but exited the project due to creative differences. "I still like her. I assume she still likes me," Glover previously said of Waller-Bridge, adding, "[Erskine]'s dope. It's exciting. I really love the show."

Watch the sizzle reel, which also features a sneak peek at The Boys' upcoming spin-off Gen V, below:

Mr. and Mrs. Smith is set to debut in November.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.