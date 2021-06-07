Witches go from hunted to hunters in Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 first trailer

Motherland: Fort Salem type TV Show

The hunt is on in Motherland: Fort Salem.

EW has an exclusive first look at the badass Freeform series with the trailer for season 2 — and the ominous footage teases a war for the survival of all witches, as they go from being the hunted to the hunters.

The new season of Motherland: Fort Salem follows Raelle (Taylor Hickson), Tally (Jessica Sutton), and Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams) as they confront higher stakes, dangerous magic, and a new threat from an ancient group of witch hunters, the Camarilla, who have reemerged to eradicate all witches. The return of the Camarilla might finally put an end to the witch civil war with the Spree, as they must learn to work together to defeat this threat.

Creator Eliot Laurence previously revealed that season 2 is will begin "on the ground in a Spree cell. We're going to learn what that feels like — we're going to see how the Spree's changing. It's going to be very dramatic."

Season 2 will also intensify Raelle and Abigail's magic training when they are promoted to attend War College, where their powers, relationships, and beliefs will be pushed to the limits as Tally continues to cope with her new reality after giving up her youth to become one of General Alder's (Lyne Renée) biddies. "The connection of biddie-ship is so profoundly intimate... and deep," Laurence teased. "That will haunt Tally throughout the entire season because Tally will start to remember Alder's memories."

Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 premieres Tuesday, June 22, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform. Watch the first season 2 trailer above now.

