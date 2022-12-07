The 29 most shocking TV moments of 2022

Kamala Khan is a mutant, Ms. Marvel

There were a lot of questions to figure out when it came to adapting Kamala Khan, the greatest Marvel comics creation of the past decade, for the screen. Disney's Ms. Marvel series decided to spend time exploring her Pakistani roots and reconfigured the nature of her superpowers. But what about where those powers came from? In the comics, Kamala is an Inhuman whose powers come from exposure to the Terrigen Mists — because she was created in 2014, when Inhumans were all the rage at Marvel. But since the attempt to bring Inhumans into the MCU a couple years ago was such a comprehensive flop (it remains dead last in EW's Marvel TV ranking), it seemed likely that the adaptation would change up her origin. But few were prepared for the joyous revelation that Iman Vellani's Kamala is actually a mutant — the first time that oh-so-consequential word has been uttered in the MCU. To make sure we understood the full implications, the show even put the classic theme song of X-Men: The Animated Series in the background of the scene. —Christian Holub