The 31 most shocking TV moments of 2021

Paxton's hit by a car, Never Have I Ever

We knew Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) attempting to date two guys at once was going to end badly — we just didn't expect it to end this badly. After endeavoring to simultaneously date Paxton (Darren Barnet) and Ben (Jaren Lewinson), Devi's two-timing blows up in her face when she decides to throw a going-away rager and both guys want to attend as her boyfriend. She tries to keep them on opposite sides of the party, but of course, they find out. When Paxton storms out, Devi hot on heels apologizing, he lashes out, telling her, "Get over yourself Devi, as if you could hurt me." Well, she might not be able to, but a car that comes out of nowhere and hits him sure does. Never have we ever been more horrified than at the sight of this collision. —Maureen Lee Lenker