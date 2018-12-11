The 30 most shocking TV moments of 2018

Small screen, big surprises
The murderer revealed, Sharp Objects
Timeless is uncanceled… again
Michael's alive, Jane the Virgin
Eve stabs Vilannelle, Killing Eve
Budd shoots himself, Bodyguard
The Walking Dead doesn't kill Rick
Roseanne is canceled
That very dark finale, Barry
Eobard Thawne returns, The Flash
And the Turd Burglar is…, American Vandal
Arie pulls a Mesnick, The Bachelor
Candace returns, YOU
Sabrina slits Agatha's throat, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Alison dies, The Affair
The Emmys proposal
Paige ditches her parents, The Americans
All the shows that DIDN'T air in 2018
Charles finds out the truth about Liza, Younger
Asia O'Hara's finale disaster, RuPaul's Drag Race
Charlie and Gabriel return, Supernatural
Nicky Pearson is alive, This Is Us
Diane is caught on tape, The Good Fight
Julie Chen signs off Big Brother as Julie Chen Moonves
Murder-suidice in "Teddy Perkins," Atlanta
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend recasts Greg
George rounds the corner, Grey's Anatomy
The car scare, The Haunting of Hill House
Giancarlo Esposito reveals himself, Dear White People
Batwoman joins the Arrowverse
The Doug reveal, House of Cards
