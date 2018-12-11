The 30 most shocking TV moments of 2018

After eight episodes of the best cat-and-mouse game on television, MI5 agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) finally tracks down the Parisian lair of the enigmatic killer Villanelle (Jodie Comer). It’s a sequence that keeps viewers on the tensest of tenterhooks as a bruised and battered Villanelle returns to her apartment, only to find Eve pointing a gun at her head. The power in the room constantly shifts as these two women circle each other, finally having a heart-to-heart about their mutual obsession. “God, I’m tired,” Eve says as she lies down on the bed, while Villanelle silently picks up the gun and lies beside her. This is where Killing Eve delivers its best work, as the two women have an intimate conversation and Villanelle believes she finally has ensnared her prey. Eve and Villanelle’s connection runs deep as they realize that one can’t exist with the other, but just for a moment in time, they inhabit the same space. And then, Eve stabs Villanelle suddenly and unexpectedly. The shock on Villanelle’s face mirrors that of viewers, as she tells Eve, “I really liked you.” Once again, the power quickly shifts as Eve realizes what she’s done and tries to help, but Villanelle attempts to shoot her and vanishes into thin air. It’s simultaneously an effortlessly satisfying climax and infuriatingly enticing cliffhanger that will keep viewers biting their nails in anticipation of season 2. —Piya Sinha-Roy