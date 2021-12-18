The most memorable shipper moments of 2021

Alina and Alexander kiss, Shadow and Bone

Yes, General Kirigan a.k.a. the Darkling (Ben Barnes) turned out to be a really bad dude on Shadow and Bone — especially with how he treats/uses/hurts Alina (Jessie Mei Li) after she finds out he's the infamous Black Heretic and has been lying about his past. But that doesn't change the fact that when he and Alina first meet, their chemistry is off the charts. The Shadow Summoner and Sun Summoner together is literal magic, and it resulted it one seriously hot kiss that almost led to more. And again, yes, I know it's a good thing Alina learned the truth about him before it went any further. But is it wrong that I was bummed Alina didn't learn the truth even like five minutes later? That scene was seriously steamy — and way hotter than anything Alina and Mal (Archie Renaux) have had together so far. It ended far too soon! —Sydney Bucksbaum