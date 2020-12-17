The most memorable shipper moments of 2020

When She-Ra and the Princesses of Power started, Adora (Aimee Carrero) and Catra (AJ Michalka) were best friends. But by the end of the pilot, they had each chosen different sides in the war between Etheria and the Horde. Catra made herself hard to love after that, doing whatever it took to outdo her frenemy. She often flirted (usually with her trademark catcall “hey, Adora”) but it was hard to tell whether this was just psychological manipulation or channeling real feelings. 5 seasons later, we finally got our answer. Beaten down, facing a robotic hivemind army so scary it made the original Horde look like pipsqueaks, Catra tearfully declared her love — which gave Adora/She-Ra all the power she needed to save the world. In the end, their love did conquer all. —Christian Holub