The couple's backstory will be revealed in the first episode of season 2.

The Mosquito Coast star Melissa George is aware that some viewers were exasperated by the lack of explanation in season 1 as to why the show's Fox family are on the run from the U.S. authorities. And she has good news concerning that! George reveals that the secret history of the clan (George's Margot, Justin Theroux's Allie, Logan Polish's Dina, and Gabriel Bateman's Charlie) will be laid out in the opening episode of season 2, which premieres on Apple TV+ Nov. 4.

"For those who have seen the first season, a lot of people were left quite frustrated, because we didn't know why the family was on the run and what this family did to put them in peril," says the Grey's Anatomy and 30 Days of Night actress. "What I like is, the first episode [of season 2], you find out. That's what the audience is going to get in the very first one. Instead of leading everyone on until midway through the season. you'll see exactly what happened."

And then?

"And then you'll have to watch them figure out where to go to next," says the Australian. "I can't really tease too much because it gets really involved in the fourth episode all the way until the very very end. I was very pleased with the way they finished off the season."

Episode 1. Melissa George in "The Mosquito Coast," premiering November 4, 2022 on Apple TV+. Melissa George as Margot Fox in 'The Mosquito Coast' | Credit: Apple TV +

Much of season 2 was shot in the Mexican jungle, but George recalls that she took the presence of spiders and other potentially worrisome critters in her stride.

"There were so many things, but being an Aussie girl, we're raised quite tough," she says. "Every time everyone was scared of a spider I'm just laughing, saying, really? Where I grew up, everything kills you in that country. It was a great experience. I'm invested in this part and this show and the cast are everything. To me, I could have been shooting anywhere. I don't really base my happiness on the location, it's more about the family feeling and I loved it."

Watch the trailer for season 2 of The Mosquito Coast below and exclusively see a clip from the premiere episode above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.