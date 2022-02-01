The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley dies at 31

Moseley was known for playing one of Michonne's zombie "pets" on TWD and also appeared on Watchmen and Queen of the South.

Moses J. Moseley, an actor known for playing one of Michonne's zombie companions on the popular AMC series The Walking Dead, has died at 31.

His manager, Tabatha Minchew, confirmed to EW that the actor died in Stockbridge, Ga., near Atlanta. According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Moseley was found dead Wednesday and police are investigating the circumstances.

"Moses was an amazing person with amazing talent," Minchew said in a statement Monday. "He is definitely gone too soon. He was loved by everyone who met him, I had never seen him anything but happy. Everyone is still trying to wrap their heads around this, he will be missed deeply."

Moses J. Moseley

Moseley appeared on six episodes of The Walking Dead from 2012 to 2015, as the zombie version of Mike, the boyfriend of Danai Gurira's Michonne, whom she kept by her side — minus his arms and jaw — as one of her undead "pets." As seen in the video above, Moseley appeared with Gurira and Theshay West on the cover of EW in August 2012.

The Walking Dead Twitter account paid tribute to Moseley on Monday afternoon, posting a photo of him and adding, "Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley."

In addition to The Walking Dead, Moseley's screen credits included HBO's Watchmen, USA's Queen of the South, and the films The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Attack of the Southern Fried Zombies.