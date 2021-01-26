"I know that they're really watching because they come up to me and [say], 'Oooh, I can't stand your character,'" the actor tells PeopleTV.

Morris Chestnut says The Resident fans love to 'admonish' him for Cain's dirty deeds

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Morris Chestnut has made a career out of portraying good guys and smoldering romantic leads in films like The Best Man, The Brothers, and Like Mike — which is exactly why he embraced playing against type as Dr. Barrett Cain, a cocky neurosurgeon on Fox's medical drama The Resident.

During a recent appearance on PeopleTV's Couch Surfing, the actor admitted that fans aren't shy about sharing their feelings about Cain, and he's happy to take the heat.

"I love playing this character," Chestnut says. "It's kind of like being able to play the villain, something that people don't really expect from me."

He adds, "When people come up to me about this show, I know they're really watching because they come up to me and [say], 'Oooh, I can't stand your character. Why did you lie to those people?' Yeah, they admonish me."

Image zoom Credit: Guy D'Alema/FOX

Cain haters have something to look forward to in tonight's episode, "The Accidental Patient." After suffering a terrible accident, Cain finds himself needing emergency medical care from staff he's alienated, and his life hangs in the balance.

Executive producer Andrew Chapman offered further insight into Chestnut's fascination with playing Cain during a recent interview with EW.

"Morris was sick of playing the love interest and the good guy, he found that playing the bad guy was much more fun," Chapman said. "In a similar way that we handled the story line for Dr. Randolph Bell [Bruce Greenwood], he's arrogant and a bad guy, but yet at the same time he's only human. So even if Cain survives the accident, would he change his core personality? Would he ever become a good guy? That's more iffy."

The Resident airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Related content: