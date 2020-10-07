Morgan Wallen dropped as Saturday Night Live musical guest due to COVID-19 protocols

The country singer was recently seen on video partying and not wearing a mask in large crowds of people.

Morgan Wallen will no longer be playing Saturday Night Live this week, due to the show's COVID-19 protocols.

The 27-year-old country singer was previously slated to be the musical guest for Saturday's episode, hosted by comedian Bill Burr. But on Wednesday, he posted an emotional video on Instagram in which he revealed that the show had called and told him he would no longer be able to perform.

Earlier this week, Wallen, an alum of NBC's The Voice, came under scrutiny when videos surfaced of him partying and not wearing a mask in large crowds of people. SNL has taken strict measures to establish COVID-19 protocols since returning to filming live shows in Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, and last week's season premiere was the first episode with a live studio audience since the pandemic started.

Wallen said he had not tested positive for COVID-19, but he respected SNL's decision to cancel and he offered an apology.

"My actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted, and they've obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams," Wallen said. "I respect the show's decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy. I take ownership for this. I'd like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities. I let them down.

"And on a more personal note, I think I have some growing up to do," he added. "You know, I think I've lost myself a little bit. I've tried to find joy in the wrong places, and I don't know. It's left me with less joy, so I'm going to go try and work on that. I'm going to take a step back from the spotlight for a little while and go work on myself. I wish I could've made country music and my fans proud this Saturday, but I respect the decision once again."

Wallen also said that SNL's Lorne Michaels told him that he would be invited to return and perform on the show another time.

A new musical guest has yet to be announced for Saturday's show. Watch Wallen's full video above.

