Morgan Stevens, Fame and Melrose Place actor, dies at 70

Morgan Stevens, a television actor who appeared on Fame, Melrose Place, and other popular series, has died at 70, according to TMZ.

Citing police sources, the outlet reported that Stevens was found dead in his home Wednesday during a wellness check conducted after his neighbors hadn't seen or heard from in a few days. Foul play is not suspected, and Stevens most likely died of natural causes, per TMZ.

A spokesperson for the L.A. County coroner's office told EW that a man in his 70s was pronounced dead Wednesday on the 6200 block of Banner Avenue in Los Angeles but could not provide identification because the decedent's next of kin had yet to be notified.

Stevens was best known for portraying teacher David Reardon on two seasons of Fame, the 1980s show following the lives of students and faculty at a fictional New York City performing arts high school. He also had a seven-episode run on the prime-time soap Melrose Place and starred in A Year in the Life, a three-episode NBC miniseries that grew into an hourlong drama.

Morgan Stevens Morgan Stevens | Credit: getty images

A native of Knoxville, Tenn., Stevens made his television debut with two episodes of Norman Lear's One Day at a Time in 1979, but his breakout came playing Paul Northridge on The Waltons and in three subsequent reunion films. His character married Erin Walton (Mary Elizabeth McDonough).

Stevens' other TV credits included Murder, She Wrote; The Love Boat; Murder One; MacGyver; Magnum P.I.; Bare Essence; and Walker, Texas Ranger.