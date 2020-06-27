Morena Baccarin has a theory about why Firefly is still so beloved

Firefly type TV Show network Fox

It only ran for one season on Fox in 2002, but Joss Whedon's sci-fi Western Firefly is still loved to this day, and star Morena Baccarin thinks she knows why.

"I honestly think it was ahead of its time. Nobody was doing sci-fi on regular network TV," the Deadpool actress told PeopleTV host Lola Ogunnaike during a new episode of Couch Surfing. "[Whedon] did it in a way that was realistic — there were no aliens or people with five heads — it was just people in the new frontier."

Baccarin said the concept of the show, which is set 500 years in the future and follows the crew of a small spaceship trying to survive outer space, is not quite as unbelievable today. "[It] seems even more possible when you think about what Elon Musk is doing with his company sending people into space, but it's just regular human beings having to leave Earth because we've exhausted all of its resources and the Earth is dying and we've had to find a new place to live," she said. "I think a lot of people were a little taken aback by that premise and the fact that it wasn't like that traditional sci-fi laser gun thing."

Despite being short-lived, the show spawned a 2005 sequel film, a line of comics, and even a role-playing game. When asked if she'd be willing to return to the role of Inara, Baccarin said she would.

"I don't know what capacity or how it would happen — unfortunately we've lost one of our Firefly-ers, Ron Glass [who died in 2016] — but we are all in a text thread together, we talk all the time," she said.

