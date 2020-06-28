Morena Baccarin recalls her first encounter with future husband Ben McKenzie on set of The O.C.

"If at first you don't succeed, try again" is a great strategy for meeting your future husband. Just ask Morena Baccarin!

When Baccarin stopped by PeopleTV's Couch Surfing to talk about some of her past roles, she was reminded of her time on The O.C. in which she met her future husband Ben McKenzie for the first time... and sparks didn't fly. It actually took their second time working on the same TV show, when she joined his Fox series Gotham, for them to fall in love.

"Oh my God, I'm such a baby in that!" Baccarin says with a laugh while watching a scene of hers on The O.C. "I joke with Ben all the time, my husband, that if he had just paid attention to me when I was doing episodes of his TV show, he could have had me in my prime."

Baccarin, who stars up in the upcoming disaster thriller Greenland (out Aug. 14), didn't share any major scenes with McKenzie while on The O.C., but thinks their characters "crossed paths at a party at some point."

"But no, we never acted together," she adds.

And it turns out she also tried to stop by his trailer to meet him but he apparently blew her off. "I really just honestly wanted to say hello and meet him," she says. "And he doesn't even remember the encounter so that just goes to show you how far below the scale I was at this point."

