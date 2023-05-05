His brother, Richard, explained that the reality star "broke his entire face" including his "forehead, eye sockets top and bottom, nose, cheeks, upper jaw, lower jaw, [and] numerous teeth."

Craig Landry, a star on the Discovery Channel series Moonshiners and a contestant on Moonshiners: Master Distiller, has been discharged from the hospital after surviving a harrowing accident last month that left him with multiple facial injuries.

The reality star was involved in an accident on April 24 that required him to be airlifted to the University Medical Center in New Orleans, La., in order to receive treatment for "multiple broken bones to his face, jaw, hand, and broken teeth," his manager Lauren Edge wrote on his GoFundMe page.

"We are unclear, so far, as to the extent of the injuries to the rest of his body such as his back, neck, and legs due to inflammation," Edge's statement continued. "Doctors have scheduled him for surgery on April 28, 2023 to have his jaw wired as it is completely shattered."

His brother, Richard Landry, told TMZ that the accident occurred while Craig was operating an electric unicycle near his New Iberia home. He noted that Craig was later found unconscious by a group of women, who proceeded to call emergency services, and that he does not remember anything besides waking up in the ambulance.

Richard has also been providing updates on his brother's condition on his Facebook page since the accident. In an April 27 video, he explained that Craig had been transferred to New Orleans "because we have a real small hospital in our city" that was "incapable of handling what Craig has going on" at the time.

"He broke his entire face. When I say broke, I mean literally forehead, eye sockets top and bottom, nose, cheeks, upper jaw, lower jaw, numerous teeth," he said. "He has so much swelling going on in his head that we're not sure, really, what's going on with everything."

On April 29, he shared that Craig had just come out of a six-hour-long surgery and will have to undergo "four more" in the future. "There was a lot of damage," Richard explained. "They couldn't tackle the whole thing today."

And, two days later, he announced that Craig had been discharged from the hospital on May 1. "Craig is home," he said. "He is out of the hospital for now, because he's gotta do a few more surgeries."

"He is still in a lot of pain, but he's doing well," Richard continued. "He's in the spirit of Craig — now he's telling me what to do with moonshine again, so Craig's coming back, y'all. Those prayers are really, really working."

He added, "He's not quite talking yet, but when he does, I promise you I'll let him say a special thank you to everybody who took the time to show some love to us."

