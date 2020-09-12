Watch as Reilly, Armisen, and Tim Heidecker lose their minds in the desert training for a moon mission.

John C. Reilly and Fred Armisen shoot for the stars in first Moonbase 8 teaser

On the 58th anniversary of John F. Kennedy's famous "We choose to go to the moon" speech, has Showtime released the first teaser trailer for Moonbase 8, a new space-centric workplace comedy starring John C. Reilly, Fred Armisen, and Tim Heidecker.

The comedic trio created, wrote, and executive-produced the six-episode half-hour show with Portlandia Emmy nominee Jonathan Krisel, who also directed.

Armisen and Heidecker star as two subpar but eager astronauts, Skip and Rook, while Reilly plays their leader, Cap. Based in the Winslow, Ariz. desert, they try to qualify for their first lunar mission, but unexpected circumstances force them all to question their own sanity and whether they're cut out for space travel.

Showtime just picked up Moonbase 8 in August. "In a year when we have all been forced to come to terms with life in close quarters, we are happy to have landed this offbeat take on life in captivity with dreams of escaping to something grander," the network's president of entertainment, Jana Winograde, said in a statement. "While the show was produced before the pandemic, its subject matter is timely – and thanks to Fred, Tim, John, and Jonathan, its humor is timeless."

A24 produced the series. Watch the teaser above.