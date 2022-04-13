How Moon Knight pays tribute to the late Gaspard Ulliel

Moon Knight (TV Series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Moon Knight episode 3.

Moon Knight packs a lot into its third episode, from star-shifting magic to godly get-togethers. But one of the episode's most moving moments is the introduction of Anton Mogart, played by the late Gaspard Ulliel.

The French actor died in January after a tragic ski accident, and he makes his posthumous Moon Knight debut as Mogart, a wealthy and dangerous collector of ancient artifacts. The episode follows Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) and Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy) as they journey to meet Mongart and investigate a mysterious sarcophagus in his possession, only to end up trading banter and, eventually, blows with one another.

In the pages of Marvel Comics, Anton Mogart is an elite art thief who goes by the name Midnight Man, and although the series reimagines the character, Ulliel imbues him with a roguish charisma, making a grand entrance and arriving shirtless on horseback. Marvel also dedicated the episode to Ulliel, paying tribute to the actor with a title card during the end credits.

Gaspard Ulliel in 'Moon Knight' Gaspard Ulliel in 'Moon Knight' | Credit: Marvel Studios

Calamawy previously opened up about her memories of working with Ulliel, calling the actor's death "such a shock."

"It's the true definition of a tragedy when I think of Gaspard," Calamawy told EW. "He was so friendly and warm. We had a week together where we filmed this one scene, and he had a really quiet demeanor to him. But when you'd talk to him, he was really funny, and he was really committed to every moment that he was in. It was fun to work off of him because he gave so much."

She added, "He spoke about his family a lot, especially his son. So my love goes out to them."

Born in 1984, Ulliel was one of France's most acclaimed actors, starring in films like Saint Laurent, A Very Long Engagement, It's Only the End of the World, and the 2007 Silence of the Lambs prequel Hannibal Rising. He died at 37, after suffering injuries while skiing in the Savoie region and colliding with another skier.

