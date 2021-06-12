Mike and Sulley bring the laughs in trailer for Disney+ series Monsters At Work

Monsters at Work type TV Show network Disney+ genre Animated

Monsters, Inc. is back in business.

Disney+ has scared up the first trailer for its upcoming animated series Monsters At Work, a continuation of the 2001 Pixar film about the monster society behind your closet door. As you may recall, the end of the original movie saw Monsters, Inc. shift to using children's laughter for energy rather than screams, and the new show sees the monster world adjusting to the new status quo.

Ben Feldman leads Monsters At Work as Tylor Tuskmon, a would-be scarer who finds himself working for the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT) instead. The show also stars Mindy Kaling, Henry Winkler, and Alanna Ubach, along with Billy Crystal and John Goodman reprising their roles as Mike Wazowski and James P. "Sulley" Sullivan. The duo are now running the company, with Sulley as CEO, and attempting to teach scary monsters how to be funny, which is apparently no easy task.

Monsters At Work premieres Wednesday, July 7 on Disney+. You can check out the full trailer above.

