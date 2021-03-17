Meet the Monsters At Work crew in exclusive first look at new Disney+ series
Meet Mike and Sulley's new co-workers, including characters played by Mindy Kaling and Bonnie Hunt, in this preview of the 'Monsters, Inc.' spin-off show.
We've seen Monsters Inc., where friendly fiends James P. "Sulley" Sullivan (John Goodman) and Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) successfully changed the structure of their monster society to value children's laughter as a power source rather than their fear. We've seen what happened before then, in the form of the 2013 prequel film Monsters University that detailed Mike and Sully's school days. But in the upcoming Disney+ series Monsters At Work, we'll finally get to see what happens after the original film, as monster society acclimates to the new laugh-based status quo.
Mike and Sully are still around, as is Ms. Flint (Bonnie Hunt), who was previously in charge of training monsters to be Scarers and will now teach the funniest monsters how to become Jokesters. The primary protagonist is a new character named Tylor Tuskmon (Ben Feldman), who finds himself part of the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT). Get a good look at Tylor and his co-workers below. Monsters At Work is set to begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting Friday, July 2.
Tylor Tuskmon (Ben Feldman)
When the series begins, Tylor has just graduated top of his class at Monsters University and is ready to fulfill his dream of becoming a professional Scarer. Too bad scares are out and laughs are in, so Tylor is temporarily reassigned to MIFT while he figures out how to become a Jokester.
Fritz (Henry Winkler)
Fritz is described as "the scatterbrained" boss of Tylor's MIFT team.
Val Little (Mindy Kaling)
Having previously voiced Disgust in Inside Out, Mindy Kaling returns to Pixar to voice the furry Val Little. As you can perhaps tell from her eager smile, Val is an "enthusiastic" member of MIFT.
Cutter (Alanna Ubach)
Voiced by Alanna Ubach from Coco, Cutter is "an officious rule follower."
Duncan (Lucas Neff)
Duncan's design makes him look like a schemer, and he is described as an "opportunistic" plumber.
Mike & Sulley (Billy Crystal and John Goodman)
It wouldn't be a Monsters show without these two friends, would it? Monsters At Work is set to begin one day after the end of Monsters, Inc., which means Sulley should just be starting his run as CEO. Mike's witty personality will surely be a much better fit for the new laugh-based system than the formerly fearful one.
Related content:
Comments