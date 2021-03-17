Meet the Monsters At Work crew in exclusive first look at new Disney+ series

We've seen Monsters Inc., where friendly fiends James P. "Sulley" Sullivan (John Goodman) and Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) successfully changed the structure of their monster society to value children's laughter as a power source rather than their fear. We've seen what happened before then, in the form of the 2013 prequel film Monsters University that detailed Mike and Sully's school days. But in the upcoming Disney+ series Monsters At Work, we'll finally get to see what happens after the original film, as monster society acclimates to the new laugh-based status quo.