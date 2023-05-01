Ryan Murphy's Monster season 2 to focus on Erik and Lyle Menendez

Netflix's follow-up to Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story will debut sometime next year.

The story of the Menendez brothers will be the focus of season 2 of Monster, Netflix's true crime anthology series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan.

The second installment, titled Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, will center on Lyle and Erik Menendez, the brothers convicted in 1996 for the murder of parents José and Kitty Menendez. Netflix released an announcement video featuring the brothers' 911 call, with one sobbing and informing the operator that his parents have been shot.

Netflix also noted that the streamer has "exclusive access" to the brothers for a forthcoming documentary feature.

Monster season 2 will debut on Netflix next year.

José and Kitty Menendez were fatally shot in their Beverly Hills home in 1989. The defense argued that the brothers killed their parents out of fear after years of sexual molestation by their music executive father. The brothers were convicted after two trials and remain behind bars under life sentences. The case will be the subject of another upcoming docuseries, Peacock's Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed, centered on former Menudo member Roy Rosselló, who accuses the Menendez patriarch of rape.

It's unclear if Rosselló's allegations will have any impact on efforts to secure a new trial for the incarcerated brothers, who have been unsuccessful with appeal filings.

Lyle and Erik Menendez in court Lyle and Erik Menendez in court | Credit: Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is a follow up to the successful (and controversial) first season Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The series starred Evan Peters as the Milwaukee serial killer and nabbed the actor a Golden Globe win earlier this year. It also starred Niecy Nash and Richard Jenkins, who both nabbed nominations at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards for their work.

