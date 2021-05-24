Money Heist final season sets 2-part premiere rollout with new teaser

Time for one last heist.

The final season for La Casa De Papel, otherwise known to English-speakers as Money Heist, will be released in two volumes of five episodes each, Netflix announced through a new teaser released on Monday.

Vol. 1 of Part 5 will premiere on the streaming platform this Sept. 3, while Vol. 2 will arrive Dec. 3. This follows the show's recent template which saw two past seasons getting similar two-part rollouts.

"When we began to write Part 5 in the midst of the pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected from the 10-episode season and used every tool we could to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself," series creator Álex Pina said in a statement. "We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes. In Volume 2, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure."

Money Heist, the Spanish-speaking drama, became an unexpected international sensation for Netflix. The streamer announced in a quarterly earnings report in April 2020 that Part 4 was projected to out-perform their hit series at the time Tiger King in terms of viewership, bringing in 65 million member accounts within the first four weeks since its premiere. (More information on how Netflix logs views here.)

The show first aired on the Spanish network Antena 3 before Netflix picked up the rights in 2017.

Money Heist 'Money Heist' Part 5 | Credit: Netflix

Sense8 star Miguel Ángel Silvestre and actor Patrick Criado join the cast for Part 5, which picks up when The Professor (Álvaro Morte) has been captured by Sierra. According to a plot description released by Netflix, "Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they've faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war."

Pina previously told EW Part 5 is "the most epic part of all the parts we've shot."

"Adrenaline is within Money Heist's DNA. Every thirty seconds things take place and disrupt the characters, a turn of the screw to the action. The adrenaline mixed with feelings arising from absolutely complex, magnetic, unforeseeable characters will continue until the end of the heist to the Bank of Spain," he said. "However, the gang will now be pushed into irreversible situations, into a wild war."

Money Heist returns to Netflix on Sept. 3. Watch the new teaser above.

