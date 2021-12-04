Money Heist ends with the Professor's biggest gamble to date

After two heists and several lost friends, Netflix's international mega-hit 'Money Heist' has come to an end.

Warning: This article contains spoilers about the series finale of Money Heist.

The Professor's (Álvaro Morte) biggest gamble yet paid off in the end.

In a daring last move by the heist crew's mastermind, the final hour of Money Heist begins with the Professor entering the bank where his team was in police custody. His plan is to put pressure on the Spanish government by revealing to the world how the crew took the gold, something that could drastically hurt Spain's economy. The problem? Rafael (Patrick Criado), the Professor's nephew, has stolen the gold, a secret that would surely get them all killed.

Money Heist outdoes itself in the end, because the exit strategy is to make the Spanish government pull a scam of their own. The Professor returns the gold after all — but it's just gold-plated brass. The heist's success always relied on the fact that the Spanish government doesn't actually do anything with the gold in their bank, so a fake return of their stolen treasure would calm the public. It's ridiculous and entirely unexpected, which is precisely what we want from our beloved Professor.

As for the gold, new — and unlikely — recruit Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) is tasked with tracking down their lifeline. The final season's most surprising arc turns the ruthless pregnant police officer, who once caught the Professor, into one of his most trusted allies. The Professor sees Alicia as an equal, so she tracks down Rafael with a surefire way to win without a firefight, because the Professor thinks of everything.

Money Heist 'Money Heist' Part 5 | Credit: Netflix

Now, what happens to our red jumpsuit-wearing heist crew? Well, they get their happily ever after. Coronel Luis Tamayo (Fernando Cayo) pretends to kill them all, fooling the authorities, the mourning public, and a devastated Denver (Jaime Lorente), who is in police custody at the time. The Professor asks Lisbon to marry him, Stockholm (Esther Acebo) and Denver are reunited, and even Alicia joins them. While they acknowledge the loss of their comrades Tokio (Úrsula Corberó) and Nairobi (Alba Flores), they happily walk into the future filthy rich with new identities as a family. See — Alicia was tasked with another secret move: offering a deal to the Professor's nephew. The gold is waiting for them in Portugal.

The crew's legacy lives on in infamy in the minds of those who know the bank is full of nothing but brass.

And that's how it ends, for everyone but Berlin (Pedro Alonso). While the Professor's brother dies at the end of the second season, he is set to get a spinoff. Since his death, he has appeared in an arc set in the past where we meet Rafael and Tatiana, the woman both Berlin and his son fall in love with. We don't have many details about the new show other than it's set to debut on the streamer in 2023.

