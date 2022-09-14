Monét X Change, Ginger Minj, Jujubee, more join Hulu's Huluween Dragstravaganza Halloween special
What's scarier than a wig line under fluorescent lighting? Spooky season aficionados will find out when a fabulous coven of drag artists hits the stage for Hulu's Huluween Dragstravaganza this fall.
EW can exclusively reveal that RuPaul's Drag Race icons Monét X Change and Ginger Minj will host the streaming service's upcoming variety special, which is set to feature performances from their fellow Drag Race alums Mo Heart, Jujubee, and Manila Luzon.
Dragula winner and famed drag king Landon Cider will also appear in the special as will legendary performers Lady Bunny and Jackie Beat (who also co-wrote the program), with Selene Luna and Mario Diaz also taking part.
Plot points revolve around Ginger and Monét becoming trapped inside a television set — a nod to horror classic Poltergeist — and their only hope of escape is to put on a Halloween show with the cast.
"There is not enough room in here. What the hell did we get ourselves into?" Ginger asks from inside the TV set, while Monét complains about Ginger's "elbow" (spoiler: it's not her elbow) poking her in the side in the teaser above.
The cast will debut five original musical numbers that will later be released as an EP via Hollywood Records. They will also act in sketch comedy sets, with a special A-list musical guest and surprise cameos slated to drop throughout the project.
The Huluween Dragstravaganza premieres Oct. 1 on Hulu. See EW's exclusive sneak peek at the event above.
