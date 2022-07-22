With great power comes great responsibility, and RuPaul just asked Monét to deliver one of the most dramatic moments of the AS7 season.

Monét X Change and Trinity The Tuck lead another Drag Race tie as RuPaul reveals dramatic All Stars 7 twist

Warning: This post contains spoilers about the latest episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7.

History books at schools around the world will forever remember the day The Great Monét X Change and Trinity The Tuck Alliance of 2022 finally paid off in the battle for the All Stars 7 crown.

The All Stars 4 winners fronted another huge tie on Friday's penultimate AS7 episode, which concluded with pop-star-level performances and emotional outpourings of love following the Drag Race Gives Back Variety Extravaganza talent show — the final maxi challenge worth three Legendary Legend Stars to the top-two queens instead of the usual single-star prize.

Drag-Race Trinity Monet Jaida Trinity The Tuck, Monét X Change, and Jaida Essence Hall lead another 'Drag Race' tie during a huge 'All Stars 7' twist. | Credit: World of Wonder/Paramount+ (3)

The dramatic saga began after RuPaul chose Monét and Shea Couleé as the winners of the talent show, and added three Legendary Legend Stars to their tallies. Their overall scores (Monét with five, Shea with four) placed them in contention for the finale's lip-sync LaLaPaRuZa smackdown for the crown alongside Jinkx Monsoon, who also earned four stars throughout the competition.

Things took a shocking turn when RuPaul announced that, with the most stars of the bunch, Monét had an extra task ahead of her: Break the tie between Trinity (who had three stars) and Jaida Essence Hall (who also had three stars) to determine the fourth queen advancing to the lip-sync.

"Drag Race is this crazy thing, and I love Jaida, we have developed a sisterhood in this competition together, but, I made Drag Race her-story with this queen and we went through a lot together, so I'm going to choose Trinity to go to the LaLaPaRuZa," Monét said on the Main Stage, capping her season-long alliance with Trinity in fitting fashion.

With the foursome moving on to vie for the title, RuPaul announced that "more will be revealed in a moment" with regards to the queens who didn't make it to the finale, including Yvie Oddly, The Vivienne, Raja, and Jaida.

After Shea and Monét lip-synced to Kylie Minogue's "Supernova," Ru elaborated on her plan.

"I can't tell you how much you mean to me and to your legions of fans around the world. But, I think I've come up with a way to show you," Ru told the foursome. "Ladies, next week, you will compete in your own lip-sync LaLaPaRuZa smackdown. The winner will be crowned the Queen of She Done Already Done Had Herses, and will walk away with a cash prize of $50,000."

RuPaul's Drag Race digital cover Jaida Essence Hall for EW | Credit: Vijat M for EW

After the tie-breaking moment, a particular exchange from EW's All Stars 7 cover shoot received new context. When asked whether they approached AS7 as a means to put the AS4 tie to rest or join forces throughout the season, Monét responded: "There's nothing to settle, girl. We both got our own money, our own crown, our own scepter. This bitch bought a house, I bought some Gucci bags. You got your money, you did your thing. There's no animosity, there's no, 'I'm gonna settle the score with you, Trinity!'"

Jaida butted in with a fake cough, stressing that Monét get back to the "joining forces" part of the question, to which Monét said: "We'll talk about that when it airs."

See how it all ends when RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 concludes Friday on Paramount+. Tune in to the @EW account's Quick Drag Twitter Spaces recaps every Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT, and listen to past episodes in our EW's BINGE podcast feed below.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including weekly All Stars 7 recaps and reactions with the cast, special guests, and more.

Related content: