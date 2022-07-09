Give All Stars 7 queens Monét X Change and Jinkx Monsoon Oscars for their performances in the first-ever spoken word LSFYL set to a memorable fight from Designing Women.

Monét and Jinkx just made her-story with first Drag Race spoken word lip-sync from Designing Women

You do not cross a Sugarbaker woman — unless you're Monét X Change and Jinkx Monsoon reminding the children of the night the lights went out in Georgia.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 concluded in her-storic fashion on Friday, with the top-two challenge-winning queens competing in the series' first-ever spoken word lip-sync duel — all set to dialogue from a memorable clash on season 1 of the beloved sitcom Designing Women.

After winning Legendary Legend Stars for their groovy performances in the TikTok-inspired "Dance Like Drag Queen" challenge, the All Stars 4 champion and season 5 winner took to the Main Stage to battle it out while reciting interior design mogul Julia Sugarbaker's (Dixie Carter) iconic verbal smackdown against a Georgian starlet while backstage at a beauty pageant.

In the second episode of the sitcom's debut season, Sugarbaker confronts the reigning Miss Georgia World 1986 after she overhears her ridiculing her sister, Suzanne (Delta Burke), who won the title 10 years prior and has been experiencing anxiety over aging into her 30s.

The legendary monologue contains hilarious quips about Suzanne's swimsuit look being so good that "five contestants quit on the spot," and recollections of how "grown men wept" during one of her answers to a question from the judges.

"You probably didn't know, Marjorie, that Suzanne was not just any Miss Georgia, she was the Miss Georgia. She didn't twirl just a baton, that baton was on fire," Sugarbaker continues. "And when she threw that baton into the air, it flew higher, further, faster than any baton has ever flown before, hitting a transformer and showering the darkened arena with sparks. And when it finally did come down, Marjorie, my sister caught that baton, and 12,000 people jumped to their feet for 16-and-one-half minutes of uninterrupted thunderous ovation as flames illuminated her tear-stained face. And that, Marjorie, just so you will know, and your children will someday know, is the night the lights went out in Georgia!"

RuPaul's Drag Race; Dixie Carter in "The Beauty Contest" episode of Designing Women Monét X Change and Jinkx Monsoon did an epic spoken word lip-sync to 'Designing Women' on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7' | Credit: World of Wonder (2); CBS

Mama RuPaul ultimately declared Monét the winner of the lip-sync showdown, though the judges — and fellow queens — reacted with glee to both queens' interpretations of the monologue.

Though the Designing Women tribute marked the first spoken word lip-sync-for-your-legacy on Drag Race, it wasn't the first time queens were tasked with mouthing to memorable lines of dialogue from the past. Back on season 5 in 2013, the queens competed in a maxi challenge that saw them re-enacting famous scenes from the Drag Race companion show Untucked.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 continues Friday on Paramount+.

Entertainment Weekly's Ultimate Guide to RuPaul is available online or wherever magazines are sold.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including weekly All Stars 7 recaps and reactions with the cast, special guests, and more.

Related content: