The series stars Kurt Russell with his son Wyatt Russell playing a younger version of him.

Godzilla's back with a score to settle in first trailer for Apple TV's Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

The Monsterverse is coming to decimate the small screen with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, premiering Nov. 17 on Apple TV+.

Following the events of 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong in which the battle between Godzilla and the Titans leveled San Francisco — and revealed that monsters are indeed real — Legacy of Monsters delves deeper into the secretive organization known as Monarch.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' | Credit: apple studios

Kurt Russell stars as Army officer Lee Shaw, with his son Wyatt Russell portraying his younger self.

The epic, 10-episode series, spanning three generations, tracks a pair of siblings following in their father's footsteps as they try to uncover their family's connection to Monarch, with their clues leading them into the world of monsters and to Shaw.

Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski also star.

From Legendary Television, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is co-developed and executive produced by Chris Black and Matt Fraction. Matt Shakman directs the first two episodes and serves as executive producer alongside Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, Andy Goddard, Brad Van Arragon, and Andrew Colville. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character.

The Monsterverse kicked off in 2014 with Godzilla and continued its rampage with 2017's Kong: Skull Island, 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and most recently Godzilla vs. Kong, together grossing $1.95 billion worldwide. Netflix's animated Skull Island was the first television entry into the 'verse, premiering back in July. The fifth film in the franchise, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, is set to be released in 2024.

The first two episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters premiere globally on Nov. 17 on Apple TV+, with a new episode every Friday through Jan. 12. Check out the trailer below.

